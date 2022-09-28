Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
kniakrls.com
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Two-Vehicle Accident By Champion Ford Yesterday Afternoon In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Carroll. According to authorities, they were dispatched at approximately 1:40 p.m. to Highway 30 and Heires Ave. Law enforcement says a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country operated by 50-year-old Vicki Schroeder of Arcadia was stopped behind a vehicle pulling into Champion Ford. While the van was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Explorer operated by a 17-year-old male. The minor reports he was attempting to switch lanes but did not slow down. Damage to the Schroeder vehicle was approximately $1,500, while damages to the Explorer were priced at $1,000. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the 17-year-old male was cited for failure to maintain control.
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
KCCI.com
Interstate 80 overnight closures announced
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A heads up to overnight drivers in West Des Moines. All eastbound lanes and one lane of westbound I-80 are set to close overnight Monday night. The closure will be between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway, lasting from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
weareiowa.com
How did the summer drought affect farmers' harvest yields?
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Mike Penick farms over 1,000 acres across parts of Polk and Warren counties. He hasn't seen many problems with the fields he's harvested so far this year. "Right now we're having a whole lot better yields than we ever expected to have with the dry weather this summer. We had no rain in July at all," Penick told Local 5 Tuesday.
cityofjohnston.com
TRAIL CROSSING NEAR JOHNSTON DRIVE IS CLOSED
The trail crossing on the north side of Johnston Drive, east of the future Johnston Crossing site, is currently closed and will remain closed for approximately one and a half week weeks. Johnston Crossing is removing and replacing a portion of the existing trail for their trail connection coming in from the west.
kwbg.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Signs Easement Agreements for 79% of Proposed Pipeline Route in Boone County, Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Summit Carbon Solutions today has released an announcement that the company has secured 79% of the easement agreements for the proposed pipeline in Boone County and 53% of the easements for the proposed route in Iowa. The company’s press release follows:. AMES, Iowa—Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
1380kcim.com
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
