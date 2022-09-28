ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours

MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County backyard burning delayed

The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night

A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
PHILOMATH, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1 hospitalized after shooting at Salem homeless camp

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A late-night shooting at a Salem homeless camp sent one person to the hospital Thursday. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound near Bill Frey Drive and Portland Road NE. Officers located a...
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
kezi.com

Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 29

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder. Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Albany house destroyed after fire

ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is completely gutted after a fire on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported. Albany Fire Department reported to the fire in the 1400 block of Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. on September 27. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but were able to get the fire contained and eventually put out. Firefighters say two occupants and their dog were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

