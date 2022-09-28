ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTxDY_0iD68waM00

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page.

48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.

He is suspected to be active in the southeast area of Greene County and northern Clinton County, the sheriff’s office said.

Taylor is listed at 5′11′' and weighs 254 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, please contact the local jurisdiction or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (937) 376-5034.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, OH
County
Greene County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Taylor
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day 13: Footprints continue to be focus

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — After being cut short on Tuesday, the murder trial of George Wagner IV will resume Wednesday morning. In what will be the Pike County Massacre trial's 13th day, the focus will be on footprints. Prior to Tuesday's early dismissal, jurors heard testimony explaining what investigators...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Stidam sentenced to 3-year prison term on two felony drug convictions

Judge Kevin Braig of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Miranda Stidam to a three-year prison term on two third-degree felony convictions Wednesday. Stidam previously pleaded guilty to complicity in possession of cocaine and complicity to aggravated possession of drugs. Back on January 28th of this year, the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Catalytic Converters#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Repeat offender: Dayton man sentenced for 2021 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in July of 2021. On July 26, 2021, police were called to the 1000 block of Gerhardt street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith had been shot in the back […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy