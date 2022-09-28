Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page.

48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.

He is suspected to be active in the southeast area of Greene County and northern Clinton County, the sheriff’s office said.

Taylor is listed at 5′11′' and weighs 254 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, please contact the local jurisdiction or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (937) 376-5034.

