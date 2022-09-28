Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Orange Leader
Battlin’ Bears preparing to break in new turf with a bang for Little Cypress-Mauriceville fans
LITTLE CYPRESS – Home Sweet Home. That will be the case for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears Friday night as they will play host to Spring Legacy in their first home game of the season on their brand new turf. To make it even more special, it will...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic nets record-breaking mark
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic had a record-breaking 201 participants. These tiny cheerleaders will cheer on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, when the Battlin’ Bears take on Spring Legacy.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Orange Leader
VAN WADE — It’s time for West Orange-Stark fans to rise up for Mustangs student-athletes
It was a tough couple days of football watching for me, starting Friday night into Saturday. On Friday, I witnessed the West Orange-Stark Mustangs drop their first district game since 2009, as they fell to Silsbee, ending a 69-game district winning streak. Then I saw the Texas Longhorns fall into...
Orange Leader
MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
kjas.com
Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale
A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
Orange Leader
Roland Matt Wolfford
Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
'Well positioned for success' : Beaumont City Council approves creation of committee that will help redevelop downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is one step closer to building back after being nothing but boarded up windows, empty restaurants and vacant spaces for years. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new committee focused on developing the city's core. Downtown Beaumont is...
Orange Leader
Orange native Bruce Aven’s illustrious career earns him place in his college’s Hall of Honor
West Orange-Stark fans, along with fans from all across the Orange County, remember how hard-nosed and tough of an athlete Bruce Aven was with the Mustangs in baseball and football. He left it all on the field, no matter what venue or surface he was playing. Now the former Mustangs...
therecordlive.com
beaumontcvb.com
The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs
When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
Click2Houston.com
Call Them Coach Bozman: Husband-Wife Coaching Combo Enjoying Time at Bridge City HS
WORKING OUT THE DETAILS OF THE MORNING COMMUTE TO WORK IN THE BOZMAN HOUSE IS SIMPLE. IN THE MORNINGS, KAREN AND BRYAN BOZMAN GET INTO THE SAME CAR AND HEAD TO BRIDGE CITY HIGH SCHOOL. It is where, for the past seven years, Karen – who also coaches basketball –...
Orange Leader
Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing
The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
Beaumont ISD set to hold biannual, state-mandated safety and security meeting on Monday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents and members of the Beaumont community will have an opportunity to voice any concerns they mat have regarding school safety at an upcoming meeting. Beaumont Independent School District officials are set to hold a safety and security meeting on Monday. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Beaumont ISD board room.
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
