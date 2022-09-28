ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

Related
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mauriceville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Orange, TX
City
Cypress, TX
Orange, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Orange, TX
Government
Local
Texas Football
Orange, TX
Football
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale

A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#American Football#Battlin#Athletic#The Lcm Board Of Trustees
Orange Leader

Roland Matt Wolfford

Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therecordlive.com

Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me), with a blistering start! Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them…Now! As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques which can assist us in lawn weed control. Before “digging” into this week’s subject, let’s review the three basic weed groups, which are annuals, biennials, and perennials. To manage them effectively, each weed type must be understood, as they are controlled, and treated differently.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs

When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing

The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy