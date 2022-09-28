Read full article on original website
Democrats know 'they will lose' if midterms are referendum on Biden, Psaki says
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a confession unfavorable to the Democrats on Sunday, saying they fully know "they will lose" if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on President Joe Biden.
Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'
Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
Heschel Walker has bizarre take on controversial Atlanta Braves name
The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves visited The White House on Monday on an invitation from President Joe Biden and the team’s presence in Washington reignited a debate about the controversial “Braves.” While it sounds like the Biden administration is open to a conversation about changing the name, former Georgia Bulldogs star and Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is not.
White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying "Where's Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been "top of mind" for the president at the time. Karine Jean-Pierre did not...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
President Biden Welcomes a “Conversation” about Atlanta Braves’s Name and the Infamous Tomahawk Chop
President Joe Biden met with the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House on Monday. The team was in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Nationals during the first part of this week. After visiting the president, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked...
Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history
The biggest hit delivered Wednesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important […] The post Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Astros main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Houston Astros have once again emerged as the team to beat out of the American League this season. Despite seeing talented players such as George Springer and Carlos Correa find new homes recently, the Astros haven’t missed a beat. Barring a complete collapse over the next few games, Houston will roll into the playoffs as the top seed in the AL.
