thepeoplesentinel.com
Collins win Yard of the Month award
Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
South Aiken High School Buddy Club forms special bonds with students
South Aiken High School cares for all of its students. That's why it's no surprise that the South Aiken Buddy Club is a huge success.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
wfxg.com
Columbia County Engineering address delays in Flowing Wells Rd. construction project
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -FLOWING WELLS ROAD HASN’T EXACTLY BEEN FLOWING FOR A WHILE NOW. earlier THIS WEEK, WE HEARD FROM FLOWING WELLS RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR ROAD. BUT, THAT’S SOMETHING COLUMBIA COUNTY ENGINEERING IS HOPING to CHANGE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. today, we spoke with ENGINEERING ON THE PROGRESS THEY’VE MADE.
Aiken City Council gives first of two approvals to Silver Bluff grocery store proposal
The plans to construct a 47,000 square foot grocery store near the intersection of Silver Bluff Road and the entrance to the Village at Woodside got the first of two approvals from the Aiken City Council on Monday evening. City council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an...
Commissioners call special meeting to discuss audit for Burke County Sheriff’s Office
On Wednesday night, Burke County commissioners continued their review of the Sheriff’s Office request for funding.
wgac.com
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers
My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
abccolumbia.com
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
WRDW-TV
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
wfxg.com
Aiken County in need of more EMS workers to handle call volume
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - You call 911 and expect help to be on the way fast. But, what happens when help gets delayed? Aiken County says they need more EMS personnel. Overall, the area averages more than 23,000 calls a year. That's county and private combined. Officials expect that number to increase with time and say they need the help before that happens.
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
WRDW-TV
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
saludastandard-sentinel.com
Traffic Stop Arrest
Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. These arrests occurred after a traffic stop. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Corbitt raises most in DIG dance-a-thon
Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG) scholar Deriana Corbitt, 10, raised the most money at DIG's back to school dance-a-thon fundraiser held on August 6 at the Williston-Elko High School gym. In total, the dance-a-thon raised nearly $3,000 for DIG Dreamers.
