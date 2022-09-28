ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, SC

Collins win Yard of the Month award

Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
Blackville residents voice police concerns

Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
Columbia County Engineering address delays in Flowing Wells Rd. construction project

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -FLOWING WELLS ROAD HASN’T EXACTLY BEEN FLOWING FOR A WHILE NOW. earlier THIS WEEK, WE HEARD FROM FLOWING WELLS RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR ROAD. BUT, THAT’S SOMETHING COLUMBIA COUNTY ENGINEERING IS HOPING to CHANGE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. today, we spoke with ENGINEERING ON THE PROGRESS THEY’VE MADE.
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers

My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
Aiken County in need of more EMS workers to handle call volume

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - You call 911 and expect help to be on the way fast. But, what happens when help gets delayed? Aiken County says they need more EMS personnel. Overall, the area averages more than 23,000 calls a year. That's county and private combined. Officials expect that number to increase with time and say they need the help before that happens.
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games

BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
Traffic Stop Arrest

Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. These arrests occurred after a traffic stop. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from...
Corbitt raises most in DIG dance-a-thon

Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG) scholar Deriana Corbitt, 10, raised the most money at DIG's back to school dance-a-thon fundraiser held on August 6 at the Williston-Elko High School gym. In total, the dance-a-thon raised nearly $3,000 for DIG Dreamers.
