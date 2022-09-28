Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36
A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
247Sports
Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his 'playing days are over'
Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Green Bay Packers to revive 1950s uniform for Jets game on Oct. 16
The Green Bay Packers will revive their 1950s uniforms for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers film room: Rookie WR Romeo Doubs answers the call against Bucs
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs had an increased role in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers needed someone to step up in the absence of Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson, and Doubs answered the call by catching all eight of his targets for 73 yards. He also scored his first career touchdown on the first drive of the game.
Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
FOX Sports
Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
Comments / 0