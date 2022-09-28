Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO