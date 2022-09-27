Read full article on original website
Non-tech employees have to do more and more IT tasks
The employees who do not have a technological baseand who do not hold technology-related positions, have to perform more IT tasks every day due to the increased commitment of companies to decentralize their IT operations. This is how it is collected in the study IT at Work: 2022 and Beyondmade by ManageEngine.
The main challenge for hospitality professionals is the digital learning curve
The lack of waiters available this summer has been the definitive push for businesses linked to restaurants and hotels to accelerate their digitization process. The simplest way to carry out this transformation lies in the integration of digital management platforms that focus on reducing costs, gaining in efficiency and, above all, on improving the customer experience.
How Does Technology Support Business Growth And Efficiency?
To be successful in business, growth must be a key goal. Whether you are a small business owner or you or the head of a global brand, it’s crucial that your business is constantly evolving and improving. It’s easy to become complacent once you have established your business in the local market but failing to continue to strive for growth will typically result in your business being overtaken by the competition and you being left behind.
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
Globant and LaLiga seal an alliance to reinvent the sports experience with technology
Global and LaLiga have announced an agreement to create a new global technology company to lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry. This alliance will leverage Globant’s extensive track record in transforming businesses and industries through technology and LaLiga’s experience in developing leading global sporting events to enhance the experience of sports fans.
Tesla and another “unsatisfied” customer
Tesla’s proposal is, for many people, most tempting. A 100% electric vehicle, with a fairly decent range, a lot of integrated technology that gives rise to multiple automatic systems and an attractive design (although, of course, this depends on taste). In addition, it would be unfair to deny that it was not the forerunner, but the great catalyst for the industry to get its act together in both electrification and autonomous systems. Thus, I do not deny that, for quite some time, I felt quite fascinated (not tempted, because budgetarily it escapes me) by Tesla vehicles.
