Tesla’s proposal is, for many people, most tempting. A 100% electric vehicle, with a fairly decent range, a lot of integrated technology that gives rise to multiple automatic systems and an attractive design (although, of course, this depends on taste). In addition, it would be unfair to deny that it was not the forerunner, but the great catalyst for the industry to get its act together in both electrification and autonomous systems. Thus, I do not deny that, for quite some time, I felt quite fascinated (not tempted, because budgetarily it escapes me) by Tesla vehicles.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO