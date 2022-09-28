ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
AFP

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the UN children's agency said, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. "On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Clayton News Daily

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi and Australian economist to 3 years in prison

A Myanmar military court has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison for violating the country's Official State Secrets Act, a source familiar with the court proceedings confirmed to CNN. Australia immediately rejected the ruling and demanded the...
Benzinga

'Genocide Against Rohingya Was Possible Only Because Of Facebook,' Says Refugee, As Amnesty Highlights Meta's Role In Myanmar Violence

Rohingya refugees are seeking reparations from Meta Platforms Inc. META after a report revealed that its algorithms “proactively amplified and promoted content,” inciting hatred against the community on Facebook. What Happened: The atrocities committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya people in 2017 were greatly influenced by...
The Associated Press

UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
