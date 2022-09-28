Read full article on original website
Related
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Japan's factories boost output for third month in August
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience in the face of heightened fears about high material cost and a global economic slowdown.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
India's Reliance launches first in-house premium fashion store
BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
NEC and Red Hat Expand Global Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization and Digital Transformation
NEC solutions built and delivered on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform for mission-critical applications. NEC Corporation and Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced an expanded global collaboration to drive IT modernization and digital transformation on Red Hat OpenShift. NEC now recognizes Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, as its preferred container platform for mission-critical applications, and this expansion will strengthen the technical cooperation between the two companies in this area, including the formation of a Center of Excellence and joint technology development.
freightwaves.com
Watco, Telegraph to partner in railcar visibility initiative
Short-line operator and 3PL Watco is partnering with next-generation rail software provider Telegraph to provide shippers with railcar visibility beyond Watco’s facilities and tracks. Pittsburg, Kansas-headquartered Watco will incorporate Chicago-based Telegraph’s operating system into its operations. The two companies say the partnership will enable Watco’s customers to incorporate rail...
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
thefastmode.com
MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo & Houlihan Lokey Discuss Urgency of Building Digital Infrastructure
Four digital infrastructure experts will participate in the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas Tower & Fiber Roundtable Discussion on September 28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel is comprised of company representatives from MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo and Houlihan Lokey, and was formed by the GSMA Mobile World...
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
CNBC
German tech giant SAP actually benefits from strong dollar and supply chain troubles, CEO says
SAP CEO Christian Klein says the stronger dollar is a tail wind for the European tech company because it reports in euros. SAP is the market leader in enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, which helps track logistics, manufacturing and human resources. Demand is rising due to global supply chain...
How much do Big Tech companies pay their employees?
Insider analyzed data to figure out how much Big Tech firms like Google, Disney, and Hulu pay their staff.
tipranks.com
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Teams up with Toshiba on Green Transition
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is teaming up with Toshiba to offer consulting services to clients in their green transformation journey. The combination will target needs for improving energy efficiency as well as companies with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While Toshiba brings in carbon-neutrality technologies, Accenture brings circular economy and sustainable supply chain...
getnews.info
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
“Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market”. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow, Honeywell Back Noodle.ai with $25M Series C to End Global Supply Chain Crisis
Yesterday’s Planning Systems Can’t Withstand Today’s Supply Chain Volatility; Noodle.ai’s Tech Changes the Game. Noodle.ai, creator of the world’s leading supply chain system of intelligence, announced it has closed a $25M Series C funding round, including participation from the venture arm of ServiceNow and Honeywell Ventures. The investments provide further validation of Noodle.ai’s innovative AI-driven platform, Inventory Flow, a supply chain system of intelligence that enables companies to profitably navigate some of the world’s most complex supply chain challenges.
ESW, Seko Partner to Improve Client Services
ESW, the direct-to-consumer xe-commerce company, and Seko Logistics, the global logistics provider, have inked a new partnership agreement that the companies said provides “mutually complementary services to each other’s clients.”. “The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border e-commerce for d-to-c brands, will facilitate improved...
TELUS International Named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm, Everest Group, in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005132/en/ TELUS International named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0