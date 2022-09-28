NEC solutions built and delivered on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform for mission-critical applications. NEC Corporation and Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced an expanded global collaboration to drive IT modernization and digital transformation on Red Hat OpenShift. NEC now recognizes Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, as its preferred container platform for mission-critical applications, and this expansion will strengthen the technical cooperation between the two companies in this area, including the formation of a Center of Excellence and joint technology development.

