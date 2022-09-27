Read full article on original website
Kait 8
National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Hilda Webb Memorial Park dedicated in Pleasant Plains
Supporters of the park in Pleasant Plains gathered Saturday morning to unveil the official signage for the Hilda Webb Memorial Park. The property was donated to the city by Michael Thomason who’s mother Hilda Webb left it to him when she passed away. An abandoned home on the property attracted squatters and drug users throughout the years. When the city tore the old house down, there were syringe needles in the debris and even the drinking well.
Kait 8
Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
talkbusiness.net
National Cold War Center in Blytheville gets $1.9 million in reserve funds
Dreams of building The National Cold War Center in Blytheville are one step closer to becoming a reality. Arkansas’ Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Division of Heritage has distributed $1.9 million in restricted reserves funds towards the project. A timetable for completing the project has not been released.
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
Kait 8
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
Kait 8
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
Kait 8
Man accused of opening fire on another man during argument
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he fired several shots at another man. Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to arrest 30-year-old Jamal Bender on suspicion of aggravated assault. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, officers responded to a...
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
Kait 8
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family. According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray...
Kait 8
Man arrested after threatening to kill people in moving vehicle
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Poinsett County man is behind bars after deputies said he threatened to kill people in a vehicle with a gun while driving back from a trip. William Baggett was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25 along Interstate 555 near Marked Tree. He was charged with an attempt to commit second-degree murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, cruelty to animals, and possession of a controlled substance.
KTLO
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
