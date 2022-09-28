With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO