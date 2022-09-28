ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Beach Radio

Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology

With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

