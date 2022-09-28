Read full article on original website
Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day
Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
The Absolute Best Wings Around Ocean County, NJ As Voted By You
Oh yes, I'm back at it again talking about wings. What can I say? They're a top ten food in my book and I'm always looking for the best of the best, especially if the recommendations are coming from long-time New Jersey residents!. The other week, I told you about...
Delicious! Best Apple Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
Well, we always hear it's one of the foundations of American cooking, the apple pie. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned apple pie and whether you top it with whipped cream, ice cream, or nothing, it's a fantastic dessert any time of year. According to the pie council, "$700 million in...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SEEKING A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS MARKET?
WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY? Attend the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur LIVE Conference 2022!!! Oct 21-22nd (Newark, NJ) 20+ ELITE cannabis entrepreneurs teach their closely guarded secrets & step-by-step DIY blueprints on how to launch your cannabiz TODAY. WHY ATTEND?. 👉 20+ Speakers. 👉 800+ Attendees. 👉...
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
wasteadvantagemag.com
With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology
With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Schedule Announced For Household Hazardous Waste Disposal
OCEAN COUNTY – The fall schedule for the Household Hazardous Waste program has been announced. Businesses and institutions are not eligible for this program. Pre-registration is required, and can be filed online at co.ocean.nj.us/recycle, or you can call 732-506-5047. Proof of residency is required. The collection dates are scheduled...
Residents fight Toms River, NJ law that could lower home values (Opinion)
Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether. In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing,...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Staten Island assisted living facility could be shutting its doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Midland Beach assisted living facility for senior citizens could be closing its doors in the coming months, the organization said in a letter to the facility’s residents, which was obtained by the Advance/SILive.com. Island Shores -- located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd. housing...
How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
