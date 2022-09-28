ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 18

¶F.D.T.π¥°¢£✓™∆π×•
1d ago

sorry but rocks are a threat of serious bodily harm or death. justified self defense if shot while throwing them, vs. running away

Reply(2)
10
H. 1965
1d ago

if he was having mental issues why wasn't his caring family and friends helping him? I get tired of hearing about these nuts walking the streets causing nothing but mayhem.

Reply
4
Nacho Libre
1d ago

Rocks can cause lots of damage. A good friend of mine works for the Border Patrol and was struck in the head by a rock that was thrown by an immigrant as he was chasing them through the brush. The rock was big enough and thrown with enough force to knock him to the ground and knock him out for a few. Luckily he had other Agents near by to see what happened and were able to get him to the hospital. These things are not shown on TV or does the media report on. So with a taser you need to get close enough to deploy it and make contact. Fifty fifty chance on hitting target, especially with the chances of being struck by a rock in the process.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Suspect in Phoenix canal murders case to go on trial beginning Monday

Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student and two others, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Man threatened to burn down Phoenix apartment with fiancée, teen inside, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his Phoenix apartment with him, his fiancée and her teen son inside early Tuesday. The mother and her son told police that 42-year-old Mario Montreal Green seemed normal when he got home near 19th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue, from a Buffalo Wild Wings nearby where he watched a football game. Green got into an argument with the fiancée and started breaking items in the apartment. Green allegedly poured lighter fluid around the apartment and threatened to light the building on fire, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Outrage Grows Over Phoenix Police Killing of Black Man ‘Who Needed Help’

Phoenix police shot and killed Ali Osman, a 34-year-old Black man, on Saturday during an incident that's sparking outrage among some activists and the city's close-knit Somali community to which he belonged. It's the seventh fatal shooting by Phoenix police in 2022 and the first since Chief Michael Sullivan took...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy