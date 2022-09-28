Pandemic is behind low school grades, officials say

Guilford County Schools officials answer questions from the public at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. School system representatives in attendance were Jusmar Maness, deputy chief of schools, from left, Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens, Chief of Schools Marshall Matson and Mike Richey, executive director of emergency management. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Public schools in High Point are not alone in seeing reduced academic performance, which stems from the COVID-19 pandemic’s two-year interruption in classrooms, Guilford County Schools officials assured an audience at a town hall Tuesday night.

Sonya Stephens, the chief performance officer for GCS, said that perceptions anyone has that High Point schools were doing worse than those elsewhere in the county are incorrect.