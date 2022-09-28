ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Pandemic is behind low school grades, officials say

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhKEI_0iD66CvE00
Guilford County Schools officials answer questions from the public at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. School system representatives in attendance were Jusmar Maness, deputy chief of schools, from left, Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens, Chief of Schools Marshall Matson and Mike Richey, executive director of emergency management. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Public schools in High Point are not alone in seeing reduced academic performance, which stems from the COVID-19 pandemic’s two-year interruption in classrooms, Guilford County Schools officials assured an audience at a town hall Tuesday night.

Sonya Stephens, the chief performance officer for GCS, said that perceptions anyone has that High Point schools were doing worse than those elsewhere in the county are incorrect.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
Guilford County, NC
Education
High Point, NC
Health
High Point, NC
Education
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County

In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Grades#Guilford County Schools#Covid 19 Pandemic#Gcs
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
GREENSBORO, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Fresh Market looks to hire more than 1,600 workers

The Fresh Market is looking to add 10 to 15 new full- and part-time workers at each of its stores, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. During a focused hiring event next month, The Fresh Market will seek to add 1,600 employees at its 160 stores across 22 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dentists say healthy Coke claims are misleading

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Healthy Coke. If you haven't heard of this yet, videos are all over social media showing people mixing balsamic vinegar and seltzer water. The idea is to cut the sugar. But what's "healthy" diet-wise isn't healthy all the way around. “Carbonated water itself is shown to...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
7K+
Followers
257
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy