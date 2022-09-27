The online motorcycle buying and selling platform in Europe, Mundimoto, has invested €550,000 in incorporating two logistics centers, located in Madrid and Barcelona. With the investment made by the company, which includes the rental and adaptation of the spaces, the company will be able to manage the demand and stock of vehicles in a more comfortable, agile and effective way, which will allow it to continue with the continuous growth that the online platform has been experiencing since its inception.

