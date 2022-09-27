Read full article on original website
Non-tech employees have to do more and more IT tasks
The employees who do not have a technological baseand who do not hold technology-related positions, have to perform more IT tasks every day due to the increased commitment of companies to decentralize their IT operations. This is how it is collected in the study IT at Work: 2022 and Beyondmade by ManageEngine.
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
Mundimoto invests €550,000 in two logistics centers, in Madrid and Barcelona
The online motorcycle buying and selling platform in Europe, Mundimoto, has invested €550,000 in incorporating two logistics centers, located in Madrid and Barcelona. With the investment made by the company, which includes the rental and adaptation of the spaces, the company will be able to manage the demand and stock of vehicles in a more comfortable, agile and effective way, which will allow it to continue with the continuous growth that the online platform has been experiencing since its inception.
Alarm in several European countries: power shortages can affect mobile telephony
Something unthinkable until recently, that the phones can be left without coverage in Europeit can happen this winter if there are countries in the north of the region that have to ration energy. This could knock out mobile networks of the affected areas, and leave hundreds of thousands of users of the mobile telephone service without service.
