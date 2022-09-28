Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
topgear.com
Citroen wants to build cheap, fast-charging EVs for more people than '£40k two-tonners'
Usability, not range, is the key, though it has to be met with proper charging infrastructure, UK boss tells TG. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just as Citroen finally puts on sale the cheap, electric but...
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
MotorAuthority
BMW pays homage to M1 with—uh, OK—644-hp, $159,995 XM PHEV SUV
One of the auto industry's worst kept secrets is finally being revealed. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M performance division, BMW M has created first and only standalone M model since the M1. Oddly, it's a high-performance plug-in hybrid crossover SUV. On Tuesday after multiple leaks, the 2023...
Autoblog
Investors switch into Porsche from VW on debut day
MILAN — Porsche AG shares rallied on their Frankfurt market debut on Thursday as traders dumped holdings of its controlling companies to grab a slice in the newly listed supercar manufacturer. The listing of Porsche AG, under a trading code that includes the 911 number in a nod to...
BMW Says Electric M Hypercars Could Have More Than 1,300 HP
Even if you haven't been won over by fully electric vehicles yet, it's impossible to deny that they've dramatically shifted the performance benchmarks that once appeared out of reach. The horsepower outputs and acceleration records that are now being achieved are frankly ludicrous, and they wouldn't have been possible without electrification.
Japan's factories boost output for third month in August
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience in the face of heightened fears about high material cost and a global economic slowdown.
techunwrapped.com
get it at its minimum price
When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
techunwrapped.com
M6 has only one month left to find a buyer after the failure of the merger with TF1
After the failure of the merger with TF1, the German group Bertlesmann enters a rather tense race against time. Indeed, the current owner of M6 has only one month left to finalize an agreement with a buyer. We explain why. Xavier Niel was afraid that the merger between TF1 and...
techunwrapped.com
Pixel 7: Amazon confirms the price in dollars and reveals the release date
The Pixel 7 is likely to cost $599, as previous leaks have suggested. This is revealed by Youtuber Brandon Lee, who tracked down the smartphone on Amazon. It remains to be seen whether this means that the smartphone will be at the same price as its predecessor, or whether the conversion into euros will be disadvantageous to it.
VW Gen.Travel Design Study Unveiled With Gullwing Doors, No Steering Wheel
Depending on your definition of a car, the Volkswagen Gen.Travel might not fall into that category due to its lack of a steering wheel. This isn't one of those wacky concepts with a steering wheel that folds once you turn on the autonomous driving mode as it has been imagined only for driverless trips. Its body style is peculiar since VW says it blurs the line between a sedan and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) aka a minivan in layman's terms.
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
insideevs.com
Porsche Is Reportedly Working On Three-Row Electric SUV Here By 2026
Porsche is reportedly working on a flagship electric model to sit at the very top of its range, above the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. It will apparently be a taller vehicle, although it won’t look like a traditional SUV, and it will offer three rows of seats, which means it’s also going to be the biggest vehicle to ever wear a Porsche badge.
Truth About Cars
2022 Volkswagen Golf R Review – Greatness Comes at a Price
2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (315 horsepower @ 5,900 RPM, 280 lb-ft @ 1,900 RPM) 20 city / 28 highway / 23 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 11.8 city / 8.3 highway / 10.2 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price. $43,645 (U.S) / $45,995 (Canada) As-Tested Price. $44,640 (U.S.) / $49,095 (Canada) Prices...
