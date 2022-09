Ryan Coleman, left, and Austin Elliott are co-owners of H.P. Trousers, a new business opening this week near Truist Point stadium that focuses on men’s apparel. PAT KIMBROUGH | HPE

HIGH POINT — Ryan Coleman and Austin Elliott said they found the perfect home for the business they envisioned inside a High Point storefront in the shadow of Truist Point stadium.

They looked all over for a location for their new men’s apparel store, H.P. Trousers, but didn’t settle on one until 142 Church Ave., Suite 101, became available in the city’s new “social district” downtown.