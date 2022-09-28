ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian could bring heavy rains here

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street Tuesday after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

HIGH POINT — The remnants of what’s now Hurricane Ian could bring steady, heavy rain to the greater High Point area this weekend.

The time frame and levels of precipitation will depend on the path of the storm after Ian makes it onto the U.S. mainland in Florida, but based on the forecast path on Tuesday, between 1 and 3 inches of rain could fall in the Piedmont Triad this weekend, with pockets of heavier precipitation, said Brian Slocum, meteorologist with WXII-TV. Rain brought on by Ian could start late Friday evening and continue through Sunday.

