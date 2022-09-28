The Mariners may be as little as a day away from officially ending their long postseason drought. Wednesday: M’s bounce back, beat Rangers 3-1; magic number at 3. The magic number for the Mariners is down to just three after they beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night following a 3-1 Orioles loss to the Boston Red Sox earlier that evening. That means that any combination of Mariners wins and Orioles losses adding up to three locks up Seattle’s first trip to the American League playoffs since 2001, and it could happen as soon as Friday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO