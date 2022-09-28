Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: Correcting a pair of basic mistakes
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are still working out some kinks. And while the offense made big strides even in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday at Lumen Field, the kinks are not limited to the defensive side of the ball. In the...
MyNorthwest.com
Kirby, Suárez lead Mariners past Rangers 3-1; magic number down to 3
SEATTLE (AP) – George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suárez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Mariners 3, Rangers 1: Box score. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ slide a sign of doom? ESPN’s Passan explains why it isn’t
The Mariners are scuffling through an untimely rough patch, having lost eight of their last 11 games yet continuing to inch closer to clinching the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2001. Offense has been hard to come by for Seattle, as the lineup has scored one run or less...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Texas Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. Mariners 5, Rangers 0: Box score. “For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it...
MyNorthwest.com
State of the Mariners: Where things stand with magic number at 3
The Mariners may be as little as a day away from officially ending their long postseason drought. Wednesday: M’s bounce back, beat Rangers 3-1; magic number at 3. The magic number for the Mariners is down to just three after they beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night following a 3-1 Orioles loss to the Boston Red Sox earlier that evening. That means that any combination of Mariners wins and Orioles losses adding up to three locks up Seattle’s first trip to the American League playoffs since 2001, and it could happen as soon as Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Kraken Takeaways: What stands out from 2-0 preseason start
After three days of training camp, the Seattle Kraken hit the ice twice early this week to open their six-game preseason schedule. Preseason NHL games are a different breed than their regular season counterparts. Teams use the preseason to figure out lines and special teams, give prospects a chance to see what the game is like, and lack the same intensity.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Notebook: Eugenio Suárez returns to DH; Julio’s awards start
The Mariners need help getting back on track after an unsettling road trip. Eugenio Suárez will aim to provide some on Tuesday night. Drayer: Is Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic finally letting the game come to him?. Manager Scott Servais confirmed during his regular Tuesday appearance on Seattle Sports’ The...
MyNorthwest.com
Is Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic back for good? 3 MLB insiders weigh in
The Mariners have had their struggles of late but still find themselves on the cusp of ending their 21-year playoff drought. Someone who played a big role in Seattle’s playoff push a year ago was Jarred Kelenic, the onetime top prospect who struggled to start his MLB career before posting a very good month of September to finish off his rookie season.
Listen to a Podcast That Brings UCLA and UW Experts Together
Will Decker of the Bruins Bible and Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies size up Friday's game at the Rose Bowl.
Sporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 Million
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Sportico reporter Kurt Badenhausen about his most recent MLS valuations. The data, published Wednesday, had LAFC as the league’s most valuable team, at $900 million, with the average club now worth $582 million. MLS investors believe strongly that U.S. soccer will undergo significant commercial growth in the next five to 10 years, as the country prepares to host the men’s World Cup, the Summer Olympics and possibly another women’s World Cup. As inflated as the numbers may seem, the league has attracted some of the most prominent...
FOX Sports
Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
