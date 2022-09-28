Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
kernvalleysun.com
Lots & Acreage for Sale
1 1/4 ESTATE LOTS LEFT IN LAKE ISABELLA/Squirrel Valley. Call Toni Capelli @ 760-223-0231.
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Outdoor Living offers patios, roofs and solar
Michael Freiberg spent over a decade developing his knowledge of solar energy. That time and education recently paid off when Freiberg and his wife, Angela, opened their first brick-and-mortar solar design company KRV Outdoor Living, in Lake Isabella. "We are an outdoor living company," Freiberg said. "We do solar patios,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING: Donna Wilson, 60
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing person considered at-risk.
Local cancer center receives $10 million donation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center has been given $10 million to expand cancer services in Kern County. When the 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June it allocated money to the Cancer Center, according to organizers. Assemblymember Rudy Salas was there to present the funds today and while more funds are […]
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
kernvalleysun.com
Toys for Tots trap shooting competition supports needy families
Shooters enjoyed a skeet shoot competition Saturday at the Kern County Gun Association. The event raised funds for Toys for Tots, sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Yvonne Pickerell, the event coordinator, started her involvement with Toys for Tots fundraisers when she previously volunteered for the Salvation Army. "I was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy. POSTING DATES September 22, 2022 through October 5, 2022. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Completion of the twelfth grade; one year of experience in social services, family education, or a health related field preferred; DOJ fingerprint clearance and current T.B. clearance.; Pre employment physical is required.
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern County Water Agency needs Maintenance Worker/ Maintenance Mechanic I/II
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) is seeking qualified applicants for two positions that will be responsible for performing maintenance and repair duties affecting the efficient operations of Agency pumping, conveyance, purification and groundwater recovery facilities. All applicants must possess a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate...
thesungazette.com
Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia
VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
wascotrib.com
Housing development lots approved in Wasco
One of the final steps in the development of a large-scale housing development at Poplar Avenue and Gromer Avenue was approved Tuesday night by the Wasco City Council. At the council meeting, the final map for Phases 2 and 3 of Tract 7373 were approved. The approval of these phases is a routine process of subdivision development, City Manager Scott Hurlbert explained.
43-Year-Old Jose Manuel Sanchez Ontiveros Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Bakersfield on Tuesday night. The officials reported that 43-year-old Jose Manuel [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
Comments / 0