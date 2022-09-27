Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway
CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Torrance motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway
All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening
A 68-year-old Oxnard man died after being hit by a train in Oxnard on Tuesday evening. The post Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Bicyclist Hospitalized
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the city of Pomona. Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Pomona Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 2100 block of North Towne Avenue and Bangor Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac. SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly...
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured
One child was found dead under a car and two others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning. The post Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim
LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
KTLA.com
CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura
Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV
A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
kclu.org
New VA facility opens on South Coast
A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
Alleged Victim Turns Knife on Suspect in MacArthur Park Stabbing
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A man attempted to stab another man in MacArthur Park when the alleged victim took the knife and turned it on the suspect. The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 12:23 a.m. in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. The victim called the Los...
Woman found fatally shot inside car that crashed into hydrant outside South LA fire station
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation.
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car
A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
