Oxnard, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway

CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Torrance motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in. 
CARSON, CA
Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Bicyclist Hospitalized

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the city of Pomona. Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Pomona Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 2100 block of North Towne Avenue and Bangor Street.
POMONA, CA
Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim

LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura

Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
VENTURA, CA
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV

A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New VA facility opens on South Coast

A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

