Read full article on original website
Related
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Heritage Foundation's Vegter discusses preservation mission with China Lake Rotary Club
Editor's Note: This article appears with permission from The Daily Independent. The Rotary of Club of China Lake was treated to a presentation by Bruce Vegter of the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation. Vegter serves as the president of the foundation. He was born and raised in a suburb of...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern County Water Agency needs Maintenance Worker/ Maintenance Mechanic I/II
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) is seeking qualified applicants for two positions that will be responsible for performing maintenance and repair duties affecting the efficient operations of Agency pumping, conveyance, purification and groundwater recovery facilities. All applicants must possess a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate...
kernvalleysun.com
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy. POSTING DATES September 22, 2022 through October 5, 2022. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Completion of the twelfth grade; one year of experience in social services, family education, or a health related field preferred; DOJ fingerprint clearance and current T.B. clearance.; Pre employment physical is required.
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kernvalleysun.com
Lots & Acreage for Sale
1 1/4 ESTATE LOTS LEFT IN LAKE ISABELLA/Squirrel Valley. Call Toni Capelli @ 760-223-0231.
kernvalleysun.com
Toys for Tots trap shooting competition supports needy families
Shooters enjoyed a skeet shoot competition Saturday at the Kern County Gun Association. The event raised funds for Toys for Tots, sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Yvonne Pickerell, the event coordinator, started her involvement with Toys for Tots fundraisers when she previously volunteered for the Salvation Army. "I was...
kernvalleysun.com
'This is where my heart is': New thrift store lives out its owner's compassion
Residents attended the ribbon-cutting opening ceremony of the newest thrift store in Lake Isabella early Saturday morning. Isabella Thrift/Multipurpose Store introduced a wide-ranging inventory from the outset. Owner Ellen Reed explained her inspiration behind her store. "I like trying to provide things at a reasonable price,” she told the Kern...
kernvalleysun.com
Medicare Advantage and Visa/MasterCard debit cards
Important: Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. If it has been at least two months since you completed your COVID-19 primary series or had your last booster, then you are eligible for an updated vaccine. As with...
Comments / 0