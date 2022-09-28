Osseo volleyball battle their way through 8 sets to 2 wins

The Orioles opened the week with a dominant showing against Park Center Sept. 19, collecting wins in three consecutive sets on the road to come back stronger after losing four matches Sept. 17 in a tournament against Mahtomedi, Winona, Jordan, and St. Charles.

Osseo won the first set 25-17, then the second 25-19 and the third 25-16. Coming out on top of a competitive match up, Jordan Ondrey would lead the team, scoring ten kills. Hannah Perkins and Audrey Kratochwill would each score four, with Madeline Hovorka and Clara Holden adding two each while Caroline Vanhatten and Emily Wong scored one.

Osseo would then host Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 21, coming out on top of a five set match to get a second straight win. Robbinsdale Armstrong would start strong, winning the first set 25-19, before Osseo came out on top of a tight match with a 27-25 win.

Robbinsdale Armstrong would strike again in the third set, winning 25-15, before Osseo pulled out a vital fourth set win at 25-22. The Orioles would find the winner on a crazy night, winning the fifth set 15-7.

Osseo volleyball head coach Mandi Burian told the Press that was happy with the week’s performances, highlighting the way a youthful roster continues to build and develop its way through challenges this season.

“It was a good week for us as we won both matches,” she said. “I was impressed by their fight on Wednesday night against Armstrong. We had a few girls really step up. Audrey Kratochwill had 16 kills and Bree Swanson added 15 more kills. Bree Swanson also lead our defense with 19 digs. We have a young team for the most part that are all learning how to compete and play with each other. We had a slow start while everyone was figuring out their role on the team but now we are getting into a bit of a groove together.”

Osseo volleyball traveled to Maple Grove to start next week Sept. 27, before traveling to Rogers Thursday, Sept. 29.