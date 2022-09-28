Miley Cyrus Joins Def Leppard Onstage For Performance Of “Photograph” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Read full article on original website
It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Watch Shane Hawkins steal the show again by smashing two Foo Fighters songs at his dad Taylor's LA tribute show
At the tribute concert held for his father Taylor Hawkins earlier this week, Shane perfectly smashed out two Foo Fighters songs in his honour
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Here's All The Guests And Songs Played At The LA Taylor Hawkins Tribute
See the epic 53-song setlist here.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
Watch Taylor Momsen unite with Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana members to play Soundgarden classics at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen did a fantastic job singing The Day I Tried To Live and Black Hole Sun
Watch Tool's Danny Carey fill Neil Peart's seat with Rush at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Fan-shot footage of Rush's three-song set with Tool's Danny Carey at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles has emerged
Foo Fighters guitarist thinks the band will make new music, slams "disrespectful" Taylor Hawkins conspiracy theorists
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to release new music in the future, and takes swipe at fans making Covid-related conspiracy theories over the death of Taylor Hawkins
Watch pro-shot footage of Foo Fighters playing Walk with Blink-182's Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Two rock heavyweights united to play this cut from 2011 Foos album Wasting Light
