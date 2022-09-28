Volleyball: Lady Knights endure first losing streak

The Lady Knights volleyball team suffered their first consecutive losses of the 2022 season as they fell to Rogers in five sets Sept. 19 and got swept by Wayzata Sept. 21.

STMA’s match against Rogers went back and forth, like a lot of matches taken to the fifth set. The Lady Knights won the opening set (25-17), only to fall in the second set (18-25) to tie the match at one set apiece.

The Lady Knights then took the third set (25-21) to gain back the momentum, only for Rogers to do the same in the fourth set (22-25). Finally came the fifth set, and Rogers ended up on top (15-10), taking the match.

The match featured the first time STMA had gone to five sets this season.

Wayzata

The Lady Knights traveled to Wayzata Sept. 21 hoping to recover from Monday’s loss. Instead, Wayzata swept the Lady Knights.

The evening started badly for the Lady Knights as they lost the first set by a lopsided margin (10-25). The second set was much closer, but the team could not win it, falling instead by a small margin (21-25).

STMA fell behind in the third set but rallied. However, the rally came up short (17-25), and the Lady Knights took their first non-tournament sweep of the season.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” head coach Tammy Cornillez said. “I was proud of our defense and our blocking, I thought that was awesome, but we fell apart in other systems.”

The Lady Knights fell to 9-4 with the pair of losses.

STMA plays at Buffalo Thursday night, Sept. 29.