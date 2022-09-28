Rogers girls win border battle

The eighth ranked Rogers volleyball team (11-2 overall, 3-1 conference) traveled to Elk River (10-7, 3-1) Sept. 22, and would walk away with a thrilling 3-1 victory over their inter-district rivals. The Royals have now won eight matches in a row, and sit one game behind fifth ranked Champlin Park in the Northwest Suburban conference standings.

The Elks came ready to play, however, as the excitement that always comes with a Rogers/Elk River matchup, and a fired up student section, filled the gym with anticipation. Game one saw the Elks jump out to an early 13-4 lead, and they had the Royals reeling a bit with their solid play. The Royals couldn’t recover from the Elks’ fast start and dropped game one 25-18.

Game two was a complete reversal of game one. This time it was the Royals who jumped out to the early lead and they cruised to a 25-16 win to even the match at a game apiece.

Game three was a battle from start to finish, with long volleys, and both teams making big plays during the game. The Royals held a 19-14 lead at one point, but saw their lead slip away late, as Elk River was able to come from behind to tie the score at 24-24. Rogers needed a big play and Hannah Bruskiewicz would deliver. Bruskiewicz scored on a spike, and a block of an errant Elk River pass, on consecutive plays, to give the Royals the win in game three and a 2-1 lead in the match.

Game four started much like a repeat of game three. Both teams battled to an 11-11 score, but, as if turning a switch, the Royals started dominating at the net with spikes on offense and blocks on defense. The Royals would proceed to go on a 14-1 run and, after a game-ending kill by Joanna Scherber, would walk away with a 3-1 victory.

Leading the way for Rogers in the kill department were Bruskiewicz with 11, Anya Schmidt with10, Taylor Dawson with 9, and Emma Ellingson with 7. Schmidt led the Royals with 23 assists. Bruskiewicz and Schmidt each had 3 service aces, and Dawson, Ellingson, and Alayna Halverson each led the Royals with 7 digs apiece. Bruskiewicz also led the Royals with 3 solo and 4 assisted blocks.

The Royals have a week off before resuming play Thursday, Sept. 29 at home vs. Osseo.