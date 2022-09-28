Crimson volleyball add 1 win, 1 loss to impressive record

Crimson Volleyball kicked off the week hosting Champlin Park, who arrived amid an impressive season that saw them lose just three matches prior to arriving in Maple Grove, Sept. 19. Champlin Park would go on to maintain their record, winning three consecutive sets to secure the win.

The first set would end 25-13 to Champlin Park, then 25-16 in the second set and 25-14 in the third to secure the win. Lily Riese would lead the way for Champlin Park, scoring eleven kills from fifteen total attempts with just three errors.

The Crimson would return to winning ways a few days later when they hosted Coon Rapids Sept. 21. Maple Grove would win all three sets in confident form, 25-11, 25-13, and 25-9.

Three different players for the Crimson tied up for kills scored at seven, Maya Swiers, Abigail Bulthuis, and Audrey Waterman. The three would combine for just three registered errors on the day. Riley Orrock and Amelia Siewart would add three and two kills respectively, while Emily Woodbury, Liesl Haugen, Annika Resman, Marta Haugen all scored one each. Waterman would also earn Maple Grove volleyball’s first triple-double performance of the season.

Maple Grove hosted Osseo Sept. 27 and then travel to Anoka Thursday, Sept. 29.