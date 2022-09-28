FOLSOM — AAA reports Californians are paying over $6 for regular unleaded gas on average."Right, that happened overnight," said William Carmichael of Citrus Heights. "This is the cheapest place I've seen around here."According to AAA, the price per gallon rose $0.15 overnight. The rest of the nation pays about $3.77 on average.Experts say demand is low, and the price of oil dipped below $80 a barrel recently for the first time since January.So, why are Californians paying two dollars more than the rest of the U. S.?"Oil refineries are shut down for maintenance, and oil refineries are shut down for...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO