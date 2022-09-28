ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22

Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown

Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Watershed Protection delivers long-awaited report on trash in creeks

The Environmental Commission heard a long-awaited presentation on trash in Austin creeks at its meeting last week. Two years ago, in response to a City Council direction, the Watershed Protection Department launched a comprehensive study on trash, including dockless mobility devices, and other contaminant buildup in city waterways. The Watershed...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

More residential units planned for Lockhart￼

Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Monitor

Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition

An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Workers demand labor protections at Austin Energy base rate rally

It was an unusually lively morning outside Austin Energy Headquarters last Saturday, as a coalition of workers, environmentalists and community leaders gathered to air their grievances with the publicly owned utility. With a potential increase to residential rates on the horizon, the Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund led the diverse...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Castleman-Bull house resolution OK’d with changes

City Council approved a resolution from Council Member Kathie Tovo last week directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to study questions about restoring the interior of the historic Castleman-Bull House, which has sat vacant since the Austin Convention Center acquired and moved it to its current location at 201 Red River St. The building has sat across from the convention center’s service yard entrance since 2000.
AUSTIN, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

Austin launches homeless encampment management team, tool

The city of Austin, Texas, launched a multi-departmental team last month to streamline and bring greater consistency to how it handles homeless encampments in public spaces. The Homeless Encampment Management Team and a new digital, data-driven encampment tracking tool will prioritize responses for encampment cleanups. Last year, the first federal...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30

A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

