TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22
Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown
Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
Watershed Protection delivers long-awaited report on trash in creeks
The Environmental Commission heard a long-awaited presentation on trash in Austin creeks at its meeting last week. Two years ago, in response to a City Council direction, the Watershed Protection Department launched a comprehensive study on trash, including dockless mobility devices, and other contaminant buildup in city waterways. The Watershed...
Environmental Commission recommends watershed code changes despite equity concerns
At its regular meeting last week, the Environmental Commission voted to recommend a group of watershed-related Land Development Code changes to City Council, along with a set of recommendations on public engagement and equity. The amendments to Title 25 of city code make much-needed updates to regulations around stormwater drainage,...
post-register.com
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition
An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
Esperanza’s hiatus underscores city’s lack of shelter options for homeless campers
The staff at the Camp Esperanza site in Southeast Austin that is currently under construction to provide permanent small homes to formerly homeless residents acknowledge they will likely continue to receive visits from people they are unable to help for another two to three months. Although the site is currently...
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
Workers demand labor protections at Austin Energy base rate rally
It was an unusually lively morning outside Austin Energy Headquarters last Saturday, as a coalition of workers, environmentalists and community leaders gathered to air their grievances with the publicly owned utility. With a potential increase to residential rates on the horizon, the Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund led the diverse...
Hays County commissioners respond to letter opposing SH 45 project
Hays County Commissioners addressed concerns about the State Highway 45 expansion project. Concerns were laid out in a letter sent by Travis County Commissioners Court.
Cap Metro previews impact of Manor and Lago Vista leaving service area
The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors learned more this week about the potential fallout of both Lago Vista and Manor ending their partnerships and leaving the Capital Metro service area. In August, both suburbs decided to hold elections to ask voters whether to continue or end partnerships with...
‘Renaissance’ already underway in Lockhart — what would a multibillion-dollar factory add?
What's historically been the most overlooked part of the five-county Austin metro from an economic development standpoint is now being circled by technology giants.
fox7austin.com
'Not safe': Local leaders respond to gun violence in Southeast Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - Local leaders are responding after FOX 7 Austin first reported on a neighborhood in Southeast Austin that has had several drive-by shootings. Neighbors said they still need help and support. "This is not normal, and I refuse to allow this to be our normal," a resident who...
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
Castleman-Bull house resolution OK’d with changes
City Council approved a resolution from Council Member Kathie Tovo last week directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to study questions about restoring the interior of the historic Castleman-Bull House, which has sat vacant since the Austin Convention Center acquired and moved it to its current location at 201 Red River St. The building has sat across from the convention center’s service yard entrance since 2000.
smartcitiesdive.com
Austin launches homeless encampment management team, tool
The city of Austin, Texas, launched a multi-departmental team last month to streamline and bring greater consistency to how it handles homeless encampments in public spaces. The Homeless Encampment Management Team and a new digital, data-driven encampment tracking tool will prioritize responses for encampment cleanups. Last year, the first federal...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30
A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
