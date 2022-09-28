Read full article on original website
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Influenza case confirmed in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, MT — RiverStone Health reports an adult has been confirmed with the first case of influenza in Yellowstone County. This is Montana's second case of influenza, with Flathead County reporting the state's first case of the season earlier this week. Symptoms of influenza include:. High fever. Chills. Headache.
Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City
Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
Viewers share photos and videos of bears in town
MISSOULA, Mont. — More bears continue to get closer in to cities and towns. People spotted one in downtown Whitefish. Jeff Anderson shot video of a black bear walking right up to a stop sign on a street. He says it sauntered in on a bike path near his home.
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Officials investigate dog shot in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Flathead County say an investigation is underway into the killing of an abandoned dog in northwest Montana. Residents near the Doris Creek area of the Flathead National Forest reported several abandoned dogs described as husky and shepherd mix. Officials tell us a total of...
Lakeside-Somers cop 'Lucky' gets new vehicle for community safety
KALISPELL, Mont. — “Lucky” the cop started serving the Lakeside-Somers community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser. Due to wear and tear and increasing cost of repairs over the years, the Chamber decided to retire the decoy cop. “Lucky” sat in...
Kalispell man sentenced for fatal Evergreen shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison for mitigated deliberate homicide. On Thursday, Tanner White made his final court appearance for the shooting death of 42-year-old Luke Simpson in Evergreen in January. Judge Allison allowed the 22-year-old’s sentence to be...
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Superb weather continues through midweek, patchy valley fog possible Monday morning
Superb weather conditions will continue across western Montana. High pressure remains in control of our weather through midweek. Sunday daytime highs will be in the 70s while overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. The one weather impact we might see will be some patchy fog Monday morning...
Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting
A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
Montana Predator Hunter Goes Viral on Social Media in a Terrible Way
WARNING: This article contains graphic photos depicting the death of an animal. Viewer discretion is advised. Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Montana. There are nearly 225,000 registered hunters in the state, and while most are competent, some hunters make you wonder why they have the right to hunt in the first place. A shocking event over the weekend in Northwest Montana has taken social media by storm when a hunter shot and killed one of Montana's premier predators. Except, it wasn't the predator they thought it was.
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
