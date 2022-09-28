Read full article on original website
Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth
A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
After community feedback, the city of Jackson keeps meter-less parking downtown
After getting feedback from business owners and the public, downtown Jackson will keep its meter-less parking system, but not everybody supports that plan.
Electric bike sparked Bristol tower block fire that led to man’s death, investigators reveal
An electric bicycle is thought to have been the cause of fire at a tower block, investigators said.A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape the blaze in the Easton area of Bristol on Sunday.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road shortly after 2.15am.Eight people were treated in hospital, and one continues to receive treatment for minor burns.Around 90 residents were evacuated and a rest centre was set up at St Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church at...
