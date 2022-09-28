An electric bicycle is thought to have been the cause of fire at a tower block, investigators said.A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape the blaze in the Easton area of Bristol on Sunday.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road shortly after 2.15am.Eight people were treated in hospital, and one continues to receive treatment for minor burns.Around 90 residents were evacuated and a rest centre was set up at St Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church at...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO