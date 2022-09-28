ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: 1 dead after a shooting at Echo Trail Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in south Tulsa. Police were dispatched to the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Garnett around 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
TULSA, OK
houstonstringer_com

Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TULSA, OK
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

