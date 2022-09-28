Read full article on original website
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
TPD: 1 dead after a shooting at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in south Tulsa. Police were dispatched to the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Garnett around 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot...
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain High School In Tulsa, Police Investigating
At least one person was killed in a shooting at McLain High School Friday night, according to Tulsa Police. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. Tulsa Police are asking people to stay away from the area. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at McLain's homecoming game,...
1-year-old killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say
There is currently an investigation underway to determine how it happened.
News On 6
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
KTUL
Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
Person of interest wanted after bystander killed in shootout between family in NE Houston, HPD says
Investigators said two men, believed to be family members, were involved in an argument before the shootout took place.
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston
An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
2-year-old killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston, HPD says; Police believe 22-year-old driver was intoxicated
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old little boy has died after a hit and run believed to be caused by an intoxicated driver in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Nairn Street near Bissonnet. Officers...
Man sitting inside car at gas station gets robbed by armed suspect in southeast Houston, HPD says
The victim told police that the suspect opened his car door, pointed a handgun at him, and stole his wallet and necklace.
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Video shows accused driver of fatal hit-and-run check on his car after hitting skateboarder
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the accused driver of the car stop several blocks away from the crash, get out to check the front of his car, then drive off.
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TPS school officials respond to McClain’s deadly school shooting calling for unity
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a call for unity as the McClain and north Tulsa community deal with the aftermath of the shooting at McClain high school. The shooting happened near the football field at McClain while the players were on their field at the end of the homecoming game with Miami. The violent incident left a 17-year-old dead and another 17-year-old injured.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
Click2Houston.com
Family seeks answers after their loved one was killed in deadly shooting during attempted carjacking
A west Houston family is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for their loved one’s death. Sean White, 50, was shot and killed on Sept. 4 in a parking lot near the intersection of Briar Forest and Wilcrest Drive. “He was a man of...
