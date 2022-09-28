ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 56

Doug Clarke
1d ago

Those are rules in baseball. As a pro he should know that. You need to make sure the ump gives you time-out before you stand up, brush yourself off or do anything. Good heads up play by the Yankees and good call by the ump IMO.

Reply(2)
32
FreeThinker
1d ago

I guess the author of this article is from the participation trophy era. Baseball rules have always been clear that the runner is out if tagged while off the base.

Reply(3)
40
Eric nando
1d ago

not idiotic at all. you HAVE TO maintain contact with the base or you may get tagged out. even 1 inch off the base is enough. technique isn't just about how you swing or run or slide. it's about how you get up, how you call timeout and everything. you have to do it all perfectly. that's baseball. he was out AF.

Reply(1)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Tripp Gibson
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#The Toronto Blue Jays#Yankees#Ikf
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tony Kemp makes ridiculous flying catch against Angels

Tony Kemp made a flying catch on Tuesday night that is worthy of your attention. Livan Soto was batting with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the eighth with his Los Angeles Angels leading the Oakland A’s 4-3. Soto flared a ball to shallow right. Kemp, who had just entered the game as a defensive replacement, chased after the ball and made a leaping catch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
20K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy