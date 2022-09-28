Read full article on original website
NYfaninAZ
1d ago
So you don’t like the rules, both teams play the game by the same rules. Get some sleep, you’ll feel better tomorrow.
Related
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
NFL reporter Sara Walsh learned her husband caught Aaron Judge’s 61st home run on Twitter and had the perfect response
Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run would have been worth a lot of money had it hit the open market. This Blue Jays fan knew it after comically missing the catch and now NFL reporter Sara Walsh knows this pain. On Wednesday, Judge tied Roger Maris’ long-standing record of...
Here's what happened to Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League home run record Wednesday night, hitting his 61st home run of the season. Here’s who ended up catching the milestone homer.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
Sara Walsh After Her Husband Returns Judge’s Home Run Ball: ‘Divorce’
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might have a tough conversation waiting for him when he gets home.
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
WATCH: Aaron Judge gives 61st home run ball to his mother, Patty Judge
Aaron Judge brought out the 61st home run ball and gave it to his mother, Patty Judge, in a nice family moment after making Yankees history.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Why Braves have a major advantage in showdown with Mets
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about what gives the Braves a major advantage over the Mets in their showdown for the division this weekend.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Yankees prospect you’ve never heard of just led all minor-leaguers in WHIP
The New York Yankees may have significantly thinned out their upper-level pitching depth by trading Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and JP Sears. But just because an advanced class has departed doesn’t mean a new group isn’t right behind them, ready to contribute. Say what you will...
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball
Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run
Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
