Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO