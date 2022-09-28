ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

NYfaninAZ
1d ago

So you don’t like the rules, both teams play the game by the same rules. Get some sleep, you’ll feel better tomorrow.

Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
Anthony Rizzo
Bo Bichette
Tripp Gibson
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
MIAMI, FL
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball

Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
