ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?

Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism

Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Safe Space#Poem#Heart Soul#Exerc
drhyman.com

A Roadmap To Creating Healthy Love And Relationships

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
worleygig.com

The Benefits Of Daily Morning Prayer For Children

In life, you will inevitably encounter obstacles en route to success. It will be an excruciating moment if you see your children facing challenges they don’t know how to deal with. You might be wondering, how will you teach your children to stand on their own?. A recent study...
RELIGION
booktrib.com

Corrupt Justice System and Inner-City Strife Met with Steadfast Love

In L.O.R.D.’s riveting drama, Momma Bear (Go Get It Publishing), eighteen-year-old Glenda James’s boyfriend rejects her and their baby boys, Kevin and Cory. Determined to provide for her sons, she brings them to New Haven, Connecticut, for a job. But when her plans fall through, she must choose whether to accept a gangster’s tainted generosity or struggle to feed her hungry children on meager government aid.
NEW HAVEN, CT
booktrib.com

Inspiration, World-Building and the Power of Love Amidst Adversity

At once both romance and speculative fiction, Jannah Bayyan’s The Great Peony (Pretty Publications) subverts expectations in a complex discussion about race, class and what it means to partake in the business of marriage. In the novel’s alternate reality, the population is grouped into two distinct factions: the High Society, the affluent upper class who strive to maintain their community’s illustrious bloodlines and dark complexions; and “the unbred,” whose lighter skin marks them as members of the lower class.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Exploring A Relationship Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
psychologytoday.com

Make Happiness Your Choice

We place a lot of conditions on our happiness. We tell ourselves that we’ll be happy when we land that dream job, find love, are able to afford our dream house, have children, travel the world, have enough money tucked away for a comfortable retirement—the list can seem endless, and we can spend our lives waiting for the perfect conditions for our happiness.
LONGEVITY
psychologytoday.com

Scheduling Love: Can Romance Survive?

Romance, in its most classic form, requires the availability of spontaneity and timelessness to flourish. To contain the beauty of its natural process, it must have time—unpredictable time and uncertainty—to blossom. Instead, many people are living their lives in a multi-tasking swirl of social processes, career aspirations, family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy