Ukraine news – live: Russian forces ‘fully cleared’ in Lyman, says Zelensky
Ukraine is in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv’s most significant battlefield gain in weeks.“As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel today.It comes as the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of the city and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
Khashoggi’s former editor says anniversary of death ‘particularly painful’ this year
The Washington Post journalist who was Jamal Khashoggi’s editor when he was killed four years ago Sunday said this year’s anniversary was “particularly painful” given recent developments, such as President Biden paying a visit to the crown price suspected of ordering Khoshoggi’s murder. “I live...
With 52% of Brazil votes counted, Bolsonaro has slight lead
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With 52% of the votes counted, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election. Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared to 44.9% for da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party. Six other...
CNN team visits key city of Lyman, hours after Ukraine regains control from Russian forces
The ghostly emptiness of the streets of Lyman in eastern Ukraine belies this city's strategic significance.
