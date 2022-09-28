Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Related
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Manor (Manor, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the [..]
Planning Commission OKs Vertical Mixed-Use zoning on East Cesar Chavez site
The Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of Vertical Mixed-Use (VMU) zoning for a property along East Cesar Chavez Street, moving a planned mixed-use residential development one step forward. The project at 3020 E. Cesar Chavez St. could have around 185 units of housing – 19 of which would be...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Manor
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 tweeted that the intersection was closed and drivers should avoid the area.
Even cooler nights as we head into October
Saturday morning looks to be the coolest morning of this recent cooldown before more clouds start to spill into the area and bring our nighttime temperatures up. -- Nick Bannin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hays County commissioners respond to letter opposing SH 45 project
Hays County Commissioners addressed concerns about the State Highway 45 expansion project. Concerns were laid out in a letter sent by Travis County Commissioners Court.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
Relocating so workers can find affordable housing: One way Austin companies are competing for talent
Leaders in the manufacturing industry met this week to discuss their biggest challenges at the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association 2022 State of Manufacturing Conference & Expo.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
‘Renaissance’ already underway in Lockhart — what would a multibillion-dollar factory add?
What's historically been the most overlooked part of the five-county Austin metro from an economic development standpoint is now being circled by technology giants.
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
781
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0