Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.
Japan to confirm size of yen-buying intervention, eyes on size of war-chest
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will confirm on Friday the amount it spent intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, which may highlight the hurdles Tokyo could face in making frequent forays into the market to stem sharp falls.
U.S., Pacific Island nations vow to strengthen partnership in summit declaration
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Pacific island nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in a declaration released on Thursday, the second day of a summit, as Washington tried to address their needs amid its concerns over China's role in the region.
Outrage as new $5,000 fine is introduced for Australians with smelly rubbish bins
A Perth council has introduced a $5,000 fine for residents if they let their rubbish bins get too smelly. In the suburb of Victoria Park, in the east of Perth, locals could be hit with a $5,000 fine if their green garden organic bin attracts a bad odour. Speaking on...
