TechRadar

Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch

At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
TechRadar

The fancy new Amazon Fire TV Omni gives us dreams of an Apple television

Apple has made some legendary products, but the products it hasn’t made have their own legends. For every iMac, iPod, and iPhone Apple has produced, there have been rumors of products that could have been. The Apple Glasses, the Apple Car, and first among them: the Apple Television. Those...
TechRadar

The Rings of Power episode 6 recap: an epic and shocking series-defining spectacle

- Written by Nicholas Adams, Justin Doble, J.D. Payne, and Patrick McKay. Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 to 6. The Rings of Power has made for a dramatically compelling, emotionally wrought, and occasionally lore expansive watch so far. However, the Prime Video show has been lacking in a few key areas – namely, in the action, shock value, and plot pacing departments.
TechRadar

Dreo Pilot Max review

If you’re looking for a powerful fan to cool and circulate air efficiently through your home, then look no further than the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan. Offering 12 speeds, four modes and four oscillating degree options, this fan delivers for a variety of comfort levels and preferences. Its sleek and elegant design is paired with an extremely user-friendly setup and operation, making the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan the perfect appliance to keep you cool.
TechRadar

New Pixel Watch leak reveals watch faces, strap styles and more

We're expecting the Google Pixel Watch to make its full debut on Thursday, October 6 – alongside the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro – but in the meantime a major leak has revealed much more about the upcoming smartwatch. Seasoned tipster @OnLeaks (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar

Samsung confirms it'll sell newer refurbished phones – that's great news

If you've been interested in buying a Samsung phone but want to save some money, then you've probably looked into buying a refurbished mobile – buying renewed tech has become a hugely popular way to save money on gadgets. Samsung's refurbishment program, called Re-Newed, doesn't actually sell the company's...
TechRadar

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless does most things right. It sounds very good, if a little too neutral for gaming purposes, has the kind of battery life that should last you through many gaming sessions, is comfortable, and comes with a number of great gaming-centric features. If only it were a tiny bit cheaper.
TechRadar

How The Rings of Power episode 6's shocking ending took four years to make

Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 6 follow. You've been warned. The Rings of Power has officially arrived. Sure, the high fantasy Prime Video show actually launched on September 2, but it's needed a hugely significant episode to truly announce itself on the prestige TV stage. Episode 6...
TechRadar

Adobe Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2022: our expert predictions

If you've been waiting for the right time to strike for an Adobe deal, then Black Friday is usually it. We've been looking at prices for Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps over the years, and there's usually a pattern where the subscription prices drop around November alongside a new laptop that may have caught your eye too.
TechRadar

Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users

Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers. Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).
TechRadar

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 11 Black Mini: which action cam is best?

Choosing a GoPro action camera just got harder, but our GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini comparison will help you make the right decision. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini represents a new fork of GoPro’s action camera family. It's an extra-small camera, optimized for mounted use and ideal for those times when you don't need to intermittently check the preview image on the screen.
TechRadar

Roomba i7 vs j7: which robot vacuum is best for you?

Roombas are among the best robot vacuum cleaners you can pick up. Which model should you buy?. iRobot’s Roombas are among the best robot vacuum cleaners you can buy, with more than two decades of cleaning experience. As you’ll see from our Roomba i7+ review and our Roomba j7+ review , the company's similarly named siblings have scored identical 4.5-star ratings. But there are some crucial differences between the two models, and their prices are different too. So which is better?
TechRadar

Hisense U8H (65U8H) review

The Hisense U8H is the latest model to arrive from the budget TV maker and represents an attempt to pack as many features as possible into a set that’s very competitively priced. With a mini-LED backlight, the U8H delivers high brightness along with rich color courtesy of Quantum Dots. It’s also a fine match for next-gen gaming consoles, with features like 120 Hz display, VRR, and ALLM on tap. Budget TVs keep getting better and better – a bit of good news during a time when people have less money to spend – and the Hisense U8H is a perfect example of that trend.
TechRadar

I tested the Sonos Sub Mini with all 3 Sonos soundbars, and here's what I thought

Sonos unveiled the new Sub Mini in August 2022, promising to add deeper bass to its soundbars without the size and expense of the full-size Sonos Sub. And I was able to test the $429 / £429 / AU$699 subwoofer upgrade ahead of its October 6 2022 launch date – and more importantly, I got to test it with all three Sonos soundbars in my home, in a real-world environment.
