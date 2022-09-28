Read full article on original website
Related
Roger Maris Jr. blasts MLB, says Aaron Judge’s potential 62nd home run should be single-season record
Roger Maris Jr. believes MLB needs to change their record books if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs in a single season because he is doing so without performance-enhancing drugs.
Dodgers News: Star Reliever Not Confident He'll Be Ready for NLDS
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, limited to just five games this season, is unsure whether he'll be ready when the playoffs start in two weeks.
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Aaron Judge 61st HR: Fox Sports' Sara Walsh not happy her Blue Jays coach husband gave away lucrative ball
Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball was bound to be a highly lucrative collector's item. Unfortunately for the fans/collectors/prospective auctioneers in the stands at the Toronto Blue Jays' Roger Centre, a clashing of gloves caused the ball to land in the Toronto bullpen. At that point, only a few people...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker has bizarre take on controversial Atlanta Braves name
The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves visited The White House on Monday on an invitation from President Joe Biden and the team’s presence in Washington reignited a debate about the controversial “Braves.” While it sounds like the Biden administration is open to a conversation about changing the name, former Georgia Bulldogs star and Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay took petty shot at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Michael Kay is definitely the captain of Team Petty. The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East division with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. They had to wait an extra day to do so though because Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beat them with a walkoff hit the night before. Guerrero celebrated his walkoff winner (at Rogers Centre in Toronto) by proclaiming, “This is my house!”
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
20K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0