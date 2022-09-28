HARRISBURG – A Harrisburg father is facing charges in reference to an assault investigation involving his 5-year-old daughter. The child had been transported to a local hospital on Tuesday September 27th, but later died at the hospital. The cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy. 25-year-old Gregory Woods is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges against Woods are pending after the results of the autopsy.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO