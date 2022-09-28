ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 2

Alex
8h ago

Oh yay, more laws being implemented that will restrict our rights, and waste our money. I’m sure their million dollar programs will totally fix things.

Reply
2
 

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
lebtown.com

2021 ended with a budget surplus, Lebanon mayor tells City Council

Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello told City Council Monday night that a year-end audit revealed a $165,868 budget surplus for 2021. Revenues for last year came in at 119% of budget projections, and expenses at just 91%. As of Aug. 31, with the 2022 fiscal year 67% complete, year-to-date revenues and...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Charges Filed Against Harrisburg Father

HARRISBURG – A Harrisburg father is facing charges in reference to an assault investigation involving his 5-year-old daughter. The child had been transported to a local hospital on Tuesday September 27th, but later died at the hospital. The cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy. 25-year-old Gregory Woods is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges against Woods are pending after the results of the autopsy.
HARRISBURG, PA

