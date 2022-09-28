Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz
(WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November's general election.
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
No ‘Overnight’ Solutions: How PA Leaders Plan to Solve State’s Teacher Shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of teachers has been shrinking. And this year, with an even tighter labor market, many districts are still reporting vacancies. WHYY’s Aubri Juhasz traveled to Harrisburg where educators, advocates and policymakers gathered to discuss the scope of the problem and possible solutions.
NJ Executive Order Calls for 50% Boost to Offshore Wind Energy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last week to boost the state’s offshore wind energy goals by almost 50%. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the move is part of an effort to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of...
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28.
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
Committee tours reclaimed mine sites
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The House Democratic Policy Committee toured different parts of Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday as they listened to experts and educated themselves on the process of turning polluted, hazardous areas into resources for businesses. State Representative Napoleon Nelson, who is also the chair of the Bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus, hosted the […]
Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware
HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
