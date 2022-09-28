ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
NJ Executive Order Calls for 50% Boost to Offshore Wind Energy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last week to boost the state’s offshore wind energy goals by almost 50%. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the move is part of an effort to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Committee tours reclaimed mine sites

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The House Democratic Policy Committee toured different parts of Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday as they listened to experts and educated themselves on the process of turning polluted, hazardous areas into resources for businesses. State Representative Napoleon Nelson, who is also the chair of the Bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus, hosted the […]
Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
