MLB

Anthony Rizzo
Bo Bichette
Tripp Gibson
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
msn.com

Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves

For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
#Umpires#The Toronto Blue Jays#Yankees#Ikf
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
CHICAGO, IL
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson sitting Thursday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Torkelson will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
MLB
msn.com

Ronald Guzman finally makes first pitching appearance at Triple-A

Since June, Ronald Guzman has been working in the bullpen with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, trying to harness his pitching arsenal in hopes of becoming a two-way player. That journey was temporarily halted earlier this month when he was called up to the Yankees for a few days to cover...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD

