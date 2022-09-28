Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yankees prospect you’ve never heard of just led all minor-leaguers in WHIP
The New York Yankees may have significantly thinned out their upper-level pitching depth by trading Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and JP Sears. But just because an advanced class has departed doesn’t mean a new group isn’t right behind them, ready to contribute. Say what you will...
Blue Jays Teammates Spoke to Guerrero After Base-Running Blunder
Schneider said Guerrero was receptive to their conversation, and the skipper emphasized the effort of Vlad's teammates in helping him understand.
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Spencer Torkelson sitting Thursday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Torkelson will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
Ronald Guzman finally makes first pitching appearance at Triple-A
Since June, Ronald Guzman has been working in the bullpen with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, trying to harness his pitching arsenal in hopes of becoming a two-way player. That journey was temporarily halted earlier this month when he was called up to the Yankees for a few days to cover...
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
Marsh Could be Phillies' Next Breakout Bat
The Philadelphia Phillies held high expectations upon acquiring Brandon Marsh, and thus far, he's lived up to them.
