With a week to go before kicking off the London Film Festival, the British Film Institute gathered the U.K.’s titans of cinema to toast the return of moviegoing and celebrate the next generation of filmmakers. The BFI’s Luminous gala took place at the swanky Londoner hotel in Leicester Square on Thursday evening (Sept. 29), where Variety had exclusive access. The event, which also featured the BFI and Chanel’s inaugural Filmmaker Awards, used to be a biannual bash, but was the first of its kind since the pandemic. The starry dinner convened around 400 guests, including actors Daisy Ridley, Ncuti Gatwa, Morfydd Clark,...
When Scott Mescudi, better known as musician Kid Cudi to most of the world, released his debut studio record “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” in 2009, the latter half of the album included a groovy love anthem called “Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I).” And though a sequel to the song never came out, Mescudi figured out an innovative way to dive back into the track’s affection-drenched world 13 years later. “Entergalactic” is both a new animated Netflix program — the streamer is calling it an “event” — as well as the title of his 10th studio album....
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Read at your own risk!. From the start of the series, Bloom has been searching for answers about where she came from and how, surprisingly, the Dragon Flame, ended up within her, making her an important fairy in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Who are her parents and why is it a pivotal turn in the story?
If you're looking for an inspiring true story of survival, Netflix has one new suggestion for you. They recently released the limited series, Thai Cave Rescue, on their platform last week. And even though this is not the first time someone made a movie out of the 2018 rescue mission in northern Thailand, it certainly is one that has captured what really happened.
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
