d9and10sports.com
Sept. 28, 2022 VB Recaps: Birthday Girl Karastury Helps Conneaut Past Clarion; Pfaff Lifts DuBois to Win
LINESVILLE, Pa. – In a matchup of volleyball powerhouses, defending District 10 Class 3A champion Conneaut topped reigning PIAA Class 1A champion Clarion, 3-0 (30-28, 25-19, 25-16). Rewatch the match:. It was a matchup that saw Clarion have four set points in the opening set, only to watch Conneaut...
d9and10sports.com
Hickory, McDowell Claim D10 Girls’ Team Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Hickory girls golf team took the first step in defending its PIAA Class 2A title by first defending its District 10 title at The Country Club of Meadville. The Hornets led by a 77 from Sasha Petrochko, beat Mercyhurst Prep 244-262 for the crown, while...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Maplewood travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Eisenhower High School. Watch above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball
LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week
WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams
COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
Reynolds star makes Mercer County history, eyes Raider record
Jalen Wagner's historic night featured 394 yards on 24 carries with eight touchdowns in the Raiders' win.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Katie Sheeler, Kate Rhinehart, and Carrie Drummond combined for 26 kills and five aces to lead visiting Otto-Eldred to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) win over Smethport. Cochranton Knocks off Maplewood; Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change. Sheeler had a match-high 12 kills...
Community celebrates Erie SeaWolves playoff run, despite championship loss
It was a tough night for baseball fans in Erie as the Erie SeaWolves lost the final game of the championship series in New Jersey. Several fans said despite this loss, they will continue to support the SeaWolves. Some even suggested a welcome home party to celebrate the playoff season. As baseball fans gathered for […]
Erie SeaWolves fans pack local bar for game two of Eastern League Championship
Erie SeaWolves fans pack a local restaurant to show their support for the Eastern League Championships. A big crowd filled U Pick 6 Tap House in downtown Erie for game two against Somerset. A win Tuesday would make the SeaWolves champions, but a loss would force game three against the New Jersey team. We talked […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire
A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
yourdailylocal.com
Lacy Playground Temporarily Closed for Phase 2 of Renovations
WARREN, Pa. – Lacy Park Playground will be closed, effective Sept. 29, in order to complete Phase 2 installation of the rubberized safety surface. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the playground said it would be closed “through mid-late October” while the surface was installed. “We apologize...
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
wesb.com
Obituary: Timothy J. Cummiskey (1954-2022)
Timothy J. Cummiskey, 68, of 9 Southgate Road, Bradford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. Born April 10, 1954, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John F. “Jack” and Jean Marie (Carlson) Cummiskey. He was a 1972...
Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
