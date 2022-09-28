ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry, PA

d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
RUSSELL, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Maplewood travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Eisenhower High School. Watch above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
GUYS MILLS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball

LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week

WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams

COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
COCHRANTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian

Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lacy Playground Temporarily Closed for Phase 2 of Renovations

WARREN, Pa. – Lacy Park Playground will be closed, effective Sept. 29, in order to complete Phase 2 installation of the rubberized safety surface. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the playground said it would be closed “through mid-late October” while the surface was installed. “We apologize...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Obituary: Timothy J. Cummiskey (1954-2022)

Timothy J. Cummiskey, 68, of 9 Southgate Road, Bradford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. Born April 10, 1954, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John F. “Jack” and Jean Marie (Carlson) Cummiskey. He was a 1972...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA

Comments / 0

