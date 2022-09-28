ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

d9and10sports.com

Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week

WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Slippery Rock looks to keep rolling as PSAC Teams Head Into Week 5

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – It’s week five of the college football season, as well as the second week of PSAC West play. Slippery Rock comes in ranked No. 8 in the country, looking to improve upon its third consecutive 4-0 start when they travel to IUP on Saturday for a showdown with the Crimson Hawks. In the Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill, Conneaut grad Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards, while Cathedral Prep alum Jaheim Howard had four tackles in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball

LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
RUSSELL, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA
d9and10sports.com

Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams

COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
COCHRANTON, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced

ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

