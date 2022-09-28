ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Frances Wooden Northside Park to receive updates, requests community input

The Frances Wooden Northside Park will be receiving a full update to the facility next year, with construction tentatively starting in the spring. The project will be funded by an anonymous donor through the Montgomery County Community Foundation and the city of Crawfordsville. Planning for this project started earlier this...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

David ‘Dave’ Eugene Johnson

David “Dave” Eugene Johnson, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born July 28, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Ruth (Ronk) Johnson. Dave graduated from New Market High School in 1966 and proudly served his country in...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Multiple I-74 ramp closures planned

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces multiple, temporary ramp closures on I-74 starting on or after Tuesday for continued work on a major resurfacing project. There will be subsequent ramp closures to follow. Starting on or after:. • Oct. 4 and 8: The I-74 eastbound entrance...
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Subaru gunman identified by coroner

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 person seriously injured in 3-car crash near Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a driver passing on a highway curve near Noblesville struck two vehicles before being ejected from his car Tuesday. A Hamilton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the collision happened around 3:42 p.m. on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street. A...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Journal Review

Harrington resigns from EMA

Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Evan celebrates 45 years at Crawford

Mark Evan celebrates 45 years of service with Crawford Industries, now a part of Spartech. Evan began working at Crawford on Sept. 22, 1977, as maintenance utility. He moved into the extrusion department in the early 80’s and started as extrusion utility, then became an operator and in 2000 a lead extruder operator. Since most of Evan’s career with Crawford has been in extrusion he has a wealth of knowledge about the extrusion process. Because of his experience and knowledge, Evan has helped train new operators.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Friends of Sugar Creek

We were excited to welcome more than 30 individuals from the community recently who volunteered their time to help the Friends of Sugar Creek get out on the water. Each fall, the group focuses on a section of the creek that needs some extra attention to remove items that have found there way into our community’s local watershed. This year, the group focused on a northern section of the creek from Brown Bridge (C.R. 175E) through Crawfordsville to the Rock River Ridge Trail Park. While the water level on the creek was extremely low, volunteers “dragged” out of the creek over 15 bags of trash, removed 12 tires and removed potentially harmful items like old, rusted fencing and broken glass.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
LEBANON, IN

