Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota United’s Emanuel Reynoso inks 3-year deal
Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso signed a three-year designated player contract that includes a club option and begins in
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5
CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game as they fight for the National League’s final wild-card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers' home loss to Miami later Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams visit 49ers in latest installment of fierce rivalry
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes will be far lower when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for the third meeting between the teams this calendar year. The intensity is always high when these NFC West rivals meet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending as LeBron James drove to the basket on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bainivalu's Farewell Tour Brings Him to One of Final UW-UCLA Games
If all goes as expected, this could be the Huskies' last regular-season visit to the Rose Bowl.
5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic lists Ducks in top-4 after successful visit to Eugene
It appears that 5-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic liked what he saw when in Eugene a couple of weekends ago for an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward trimmed his recruiting list down to four schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video...
Comments / 0