ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Kid Cudi Created the Melodic World of ‘Entergalactic,’ Both for Television Screens and Listening Ears

When Scott Mescudi, better known as musician Kid Cudi to most of the world, released his debut studio record “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” in 2009, the latter half of the album included a groovy love anthem called “Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I).” And though a sequel to the song never came out, Mescudi figured out an innovative way to dive back into the track’s affection-drenched world 13 years later. “Entergalactic” is both a new animated Netflix program — the streamer is calling it an “event” — as well as the title of his 10th studio album....
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Hbo
epicstream.com

Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade

The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy