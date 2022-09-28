ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus

The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears

Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent […]
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price remains above $19,000; BNB, XRP lead gains across top 10 crypto

Bitcoin and Ether rose over 2% in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rebounded from Wednesday’s losses. Bitcoin gained 2.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,348 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether strengthened 2.8% to US$1,321, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Reuters

Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
AFP

Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

Stock markets advanced and the pound seesawed on Friday as investors tracked fresh growth and inflation data at the end of another turbulent week. London stocks ended the day with a small gain.
daystech.org

Dow Jones Futures: Bear Market At Lows; Record Tesla Deliveries Well Short Of Views

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday night, together with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Tesla deliveries simply hit a report within the third quarter, however got here in far under estimates. China EV rivals additionally reported gross sales. X. The main indexes fell solidly previously week, capping a horrible...
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
