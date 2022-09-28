Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories.
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus
The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears
Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent […]
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price remains above $19,000; BNB, XRP lead gains across top 10 crypto
Bitcoin and Ether rose over 2% in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rebounded from Wednesday’s losses. Bitcoin gained 2.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,348 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether strengthened 2.8% to US$1,321, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
A bad year for Wall Street gets even worse, as stock markets finish September down
Amid heightened uncertainty about the global economy, all three U.S. indexes are in a bear market as the third quarter comes to a close.
Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
S&P 500 closes at new low for 2022 and Dow falls 458 points as sell-off resumes on recession fears
Major US indexes plunged Thursday after staging a relief rally in the prior session. UK prime minister Liz Truss stood by proposed tax cuts, despite a chorus of vocal critics. US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs this week as markets react to growing recession fears. US stocks sank Thursday following...
CNBC
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data
Stock markets advanced and the pound seesawed on Friday as investors tracked fresh growth and inflation data at the end of another turbulent week. London stocks ended the day with a small gain.
daystech.org
Dow Jones Futures: Bear Market At Lows; Record Tesla Deliveries Well Short Of Views
Dow Jones futures will open Sunday night, together with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Tesla deliveries simply hit a report within the third quarter, however got here in far under estimates. China EV rivals additionally reported gross sales. X. The main indexes fell solidly previously week, capping a horrible...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention
The “positive glow” sparked by a major Bank of England intervention in gilt markets is “fading fast, analysts said on Thursday as turmoil continued to rock London trading days after the Chancellor’s mini-budget. London’s FTSE 100 index of companies rallied on Wednesday after the Bank stepped...
Comments / 0